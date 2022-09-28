Ryan Garcia Says Gervonta Davis 'Grabbed My Chain' During Nightclub Altercation

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Boxing fans have been hoping to see a fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta "Tank" Davis for quite some time now, but it appears the two already got into it outside of the ring.

Per TMZ Sports, Garcia said on Instagram Live that he recently got into an altercation with Davis at a nightclub and he claimed Davis grabbed his chain before security intervened.

"There's so many security guards there," Garcia said. "I knew he wasn't gonna take my chain or do anything really. He just wanted to seem tough."

The incident started because Garcia and one of his friends approached Davis' table and asked him when they were finally going to set up their much-anticipated fight.

"I guess he got offended by that," Garcia said of Davis. "Got all worked up."

After Davis let go of Garcia's chain, the two of them continued jawing at each other. The incident appears to have added some extra fire to the rivalry.

"Outside the ring, you can act tough all you want," Garcia said. "Inside the ring, it all changes. I'm not with the acting tough. I'm tough only when I need to be."

Garcia improved to 23-0 with his sixth-round knockout victory over Javier Fortuna in July. Davis last defended his WBA "regular" lightweight title in May with a sixth-round TKO of Rolando Romero to remain undefeated at 27-0.

In June, Garcia's promoter Oscar De La Hoya said he intends to make Davis a "multi, multi, multi, multimillion-dollar offer" for a matchup between the two boxers. It should be just a matter of time before Garcia and Davis settle their differences in the ring.