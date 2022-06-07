Oscar De La Hoya Wants to Make Gervonta Davis Lucrative Offer to Fight Ryan Garcia

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gervonta "Tank" Davis is a hot commodity in the world of professional boxing, and Oscar De La Hoya is attempting to make him an offer he can't refuse.

Davis, who is coming off an impressive sixth-round TKO victory over Rolando Romero on May 28 to remain undefeated and retain his WBA "regular" lightweight title, is free to negotiate with promoters, as his contract with friend Floyd Mayweather Jr. recently came to an end.

De La Hoya isn't pushing to sign Davis but rather is trying to put together a lucrative fight offer for Davis to face fellow undefeated lightweight Ryan Garcia.

"Tank, I know you had your last fight with Floyd Mayweather, and I respect Floyd Mayweather. I think he did a tremendous job with your career," De La Hoya said during an appearance on TMZ Sports. "But I'm ready to offer you a multi, multi, multi, multimillion-dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia."

De La Hoya went on to guarantee that this fight would be "the biggest purse that Tank Davis has ever made."

A fight between Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) and Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) would pit two of the most exciting young lightweights in all of boxing against one another. However, not everyone believes that De La Hoya wants to put his top talent against someone like Tank.

"The closest he's going to get to Gervonta Davis is where he was tonight," Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said May 28 after Garcia was in attendance for Davis' win over Romero. "He don't want to fight Tank. It's all talk. All talk."

Before a fight between Davis and Garcia can be made, Garcia first has to get past veteran boxer Javier Fortuna (37-3-1, 2 NC, 25 KOs) on July 16.

De La Hoya has confidence in Garcia, and he reiterated his plea to Davis to agree to the fight, which would surely draw a ton of public interest.

"Let's make this fight happen," De La Hoya said. "Everybody makes a s--tload of money, and we give the fight fans what they want to see."