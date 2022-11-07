Peja Stojaković's Son Andrej Commits to Stanford over UCLA, Texas, Oregon

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stanford added a playmaker with a famous pedigree to their 2023 recruiting class.

Andrej Stojaković, who is the son of three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojaković, committed to the Cardinal on Monday.

The 6'6" Stojaković is a 5-star prospect and the No. 21 overall player, No. 4 small forward and No. 4 player from the state of California in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

In September, the 18-year-old told Joe Tipton of On3 he was deciding between four finalists in Oregon, Stanford, Texas and UCLA:

"I will be looking for a healthy environment to help me grow as a player and a person. Most of my family is overseas and would love to come to watch me play. I want to go somewhere that would be easy for my family to get to. A good ratio of academics and basketball. My goal is to make the NBA, so I want to look heavily at the school that can best help me get there."

The first thing that jumps out about Stojaković's game is his versatility at his size with the ability to score over small defenders in the post or in the mid-range, shoot from the outside and initiate from the perimeter if needed, as Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports pointed out in a scouting report.

While there is room for improvement when it comes to athleticism, ability to finish at the rim and defense, his shooting ability from multiple levels will play well in the college game.

It's not difficult to see some of his father in his game, considering Peja was a matchup nightmare for much of his 13-season career in the NBA.

He played from 1998 to 2011 for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks and finished his career as a 40.1 percent shooter from deep even as a 6'10" forward.

If the younger Stojaković can shoot like that, he will be an immediate contributor for the Cardinal as they look to challenge for a Pac-12 crown and potential deep run in the NCAA tournament.

Stanford has taken something of a step back as a program with its last appearance in the Big Dance coming during the 2013-14 campaign.

The best way for head coach Jerod Haase to return the program to the form it showed in the late 1990s and early 2000s as an annual tournament team is by consistently landing game-changing players on the recruiting trail.

Stojaković certainly fits the bill.