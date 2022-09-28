Clippers' Steve Ballmer Tops List of Richest American Sports Owners; $83B Net Worth

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers governor Steve Ballmer stands as the richest American owner in sports based on the latest edition of the Forbes 400 list.

Ballmer, who served as Microsoft's CEO from 2000-14, has a net worth of $83 billion. That places him eighth overall on Forbes' list of the richest Americans.

Ballmer bought the Clippers in 2014 for $2 billion.

