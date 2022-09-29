2022 Warriors Roster: Breakdown of Players Reporting to Training Camp

0 of 3

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

For the fourth time in eight years, the Golden State Warriors open training camp hoping to successfully defend their NBA title.

Last season's group wasn't quite as razor-sharp as some of the previous iterations, but it jelled at the right time and made light work of most of its playoff competition. Golden State never had to sweat out a Game 7 and emerged from its four rounds of postseason action with a 16-6 mark.

The Warriors enjoyed impressive continuity over the offseason, as the only changes made were to the supporting cast. They also managed to expand what's already a deep collection of young prospects for a contender.

Let's dig deeper into the Dubs with a quick overview of their camp roster, position battles to watch and a general summary of what they should want to accomplish during camp.

