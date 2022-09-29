2022 Warriors Roster: Breakdown of Players Reporting to Training Camp

2022 Warriors Roster: Breakdown of Players Reporting to Training CampSeptember 29, 2022
For the fourth time in eight years, the Golden State Warriors open training camp hoping to successfully defend their NBA title.
Last season's group wasn't quite as razor-sharp as some of the previous iterations, but it jelled at the right time and made light work of most of its playoff competition. Golden State never had to sweat out a Game 7 and emerged from its four rounds of postseason action with a 16-6 mark.
The Warriors enjoyed impressive continuity over the offseason, as the only changes made were to the supporting cast. They also managed to expand what's already a deep collection of young prospects for a contender.
Let's dig deeper into the Dubs with a quick overview of their camp roster, position battles to watch and a general summary of what they should want to accomplish during camp.
Training Camp Roster
Patrick Baldwin Jr., F
Stephen Curry, G
Donte DiVincenzo, G
Draymond Green, F
JaMychal Green, F
Andre Iguodala, G/F
Jonathan Kuminga, F
Kevon Looney, C
Mac McClung, G (non-guaranteed contract)
Moses Moody, G
Jordan Poole, G
Lester Quiñones, G (two-way contract)
Jerome Robinson, G (camp contract)
Ryan Rollins, G
Pat Spencer, G (camp contract)
Klay Thompson, G
Quinndary Weatherspoon, G (two-way contract)
Trevion Williams, F/C (camp contract)
James Wiseman, C
Camp Battles
While winning last season's title guarantees nothing for this season's Warriors, keeping that championship core together does give them an opportunity to grab a head start.
Their entire starting lineup returns intact, as does much of the rotation behind them, meaning that while other teams are trying to implement certain changes, Golden State is building off of an already constructed foundation.
"We have a really stable, solid organization, a very successful one," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "We have worked together well. And when you throw all that together with this talented core, there's kind of a lot of institutional knowledge that allows you to kind of push forward quicker than if everybody is brand new."
The Dubs do have a few things to sort out, though.
Newcomers Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green need to find their respective niches, though given that both are established veterans, that shouldn't be too difficult.
The real players to watch are the younger ones, as James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody could all snag sizable roles for the regular season.
Goals
Basketball-wise, the Warriors already have the blueprint for making a championship run. They just need to make sure the business side of things doesn't get in the way.
Both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins need new deals between now and next summer. Draymond Green will, too, if he declines his $27.6 million player option for 2023-24, per Spotrac.
It might sometimes seem like the Warriors print money, but even they have a budget, and it may not fit everyone. They don't have to change anything now because of that, but if extension agreements aren't reached, there could be some uncomfortable moments going forward, unless they can get everyone on the same page right now.
From there, it's just about getting the newcomers and youngsters comfortable and in positions to succeed. All of them could have something to offer this team, but it's on Kerr and his staff to figure out what that is and how to make it happen.