Fantasy Alert: Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown's Ankle Injury Not Expected to Be Long-Term

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown reportedly isn't expected to miss significant time with an ankle injury suffered during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, tests on St. Brown's ankle were "encouraging," and if he does have to miss some time, "it shouldn't be anything long-term."

St. Brown suffered the injury during the second quarter and attempted to gut it out the rest of the way, making six receptions for 73 yards and playing 73 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

St. Brown, who is in the midst of his second NFL season after going in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, has been one of the top wideouts in the league thus far.

Through three games, the USC product has recorded 23 receptions for 253 yards and three touchdowns, plus he has rushed two times for 68 yards.

The 22-year-old receiver has simply carried over his strong play from last season, when he delivered 90 catches for 912 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

St. Brown was especially strong down the stretch last season, catching eight or more passes in each of his final six games and finishing with 51 grabs for 560 yards and five scores during that stretch.

He has once again been quarterback Jared Goff's favorite target this season, and he is a big reason why the Lions are averaging 31.6 points per game and have been in every game this season despite their 1-2 record.

St. Brown's status for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks isn't yet clear, but if he isn't healthy enough to go, the Lions could potentially be inclined to sit him the next two weeks, as they have a Week 6 bye.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has already admitted that the team is considering sitting running back D'Andre Swift the next two weeks so he can rest his injured shoulder, per Benjamin Raven of MLive.com.

If St. Brown misses any time, it would represent a huge hit to Detroit's offense, especially if Swift lands on the shelf as well.

In terms of wide receivers, veteran DJ Chark would likely step into the No. 1 role, and he could be worth a speculative pickup in fantasy football leagues in case St. Brown doesn't play in Week 4 or 5.

Josh Reynolds is in the same boat, as he is second on the team in both receptions and receiving yardage, plus tight end T.J. Hockenson would undoubtedly see an uptick in usage.