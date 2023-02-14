Vikings' Dalvin Cook Had Shoulder Surgery to Repair Injury Suffered in 2019

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook underwent surgery Tuesday to address a broken shoulder he suffered in 2019, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While Cook didn't miss a game in 2022, Vikings first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell said in September that the 27-year-old was considered day-to-day after suffering a shoulder injury that forced him to exit in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

Cook had gotten off to a slow start this past season in a new offensive system, but he eventually found a groove. He finished with 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground to go with 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

A Pro Bowl selection in each of the last four years, Cook has recorded over 1,100 rushing yards in each of those seasons. In 2021, he recorded 249 carries for 1,159 yards and six touchdowns but was limited to 13 games after dislocating his shoulder.

A second-round pick out of Florida State, Cook has developed a reputation for being injury-prone and was limited to four games in his rookie year in 2017 because of a torn ACL. Since then, he's dealt with multiple different ailments.

Perhaps this surgery will help him remain healthy during the 2023 campaign.