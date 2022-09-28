MLB Power Ranking: Where All 30 Teams Stand 1 Week Before 2022 Postseason

1 of 10

Conner Capel (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

30. Washington Nationals (53-101)



Previous Rank: 27



The Nationals became the first team to lose 100 games in 2022 when they were shut out by the Atlanta Braves on Monday, and it marks the first time since 2009 that the franchise has reached triple-digit losses. The emergence of Joey Meneses has been the biggest positive takeaway since the trade deadline. The 30-year-old rookie is hitting .326/.363/.579 with 12 doubles and 12 home runs in 204 plate appearances.



29. Pittsburgh Pirates (58-97)



Previous Rank: 25



The Pirates made an intriguing under-the-radar move Sunday when they claimed Miguel Andújar off waivers from the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored as the starting DH and No. 3 hitter in his Pirates debut Monday, and with club control through the 2024 season, he'll have a chance to earn a role on next year's team.

28. Oakland Athletics (56-98)



Previous Rank: 30



The A's managed to play spoiler last week when they took two of three from the Seattle Mariners, but they are still well on their way to the club's first 100-loss season since 1979. Outfielder Conner Capel has gone 9-for-18 with a triple and two home runs since he was claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 9, so he'll be one to watch down the stretch.



27. Cincinnati Reds (60-95)



Previous Rank: 26



With TJ Friedl, Spencer Steer, Mike Siani, Stuart Fairchild and Jose Barrero all seeing regular playing time in the starting lineup, and the trio of Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft chewing up innings in the rotation, the Reds are using the final weeks of the season to get a long look at their young talent. Can they avoid finishing in the NL Central cellar for the first time since 2018?



26. Detroit Tigers (61-92)



Previous Rank: 29



The Tigers went 5-1 last week, including a three-game sweep on the road against the Chicago White Sox, and there are more spoiler opportunities to come with series against the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners to close out the year. How will the new front office approach things this offseason after the old regime spent big last winter?

