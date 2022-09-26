LeSean McCoy on Mahomes, Bieniemy Exchange: All Chiefs OC Does Is Argue With Players

David Eulitt/Getty Images

It's safe to say former NFL running back LeSean McCoy is not a fan of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Bieniemy and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a heated exchange heading into the halftime locker room during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and McCoy replied to an Instagram post that all the offensive coordinator does is argue with players:

This is not the first time McCoy has criticized Bieniemy.

During an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast in May, Shady said Bieniemy has not been hired as a head coach in the NFL for a reason.

"... Listen, because some players he talks to them a certain way and some players would take it," McCoy said. "I wouldn't take it, like 'whoa.' ... That's the reason why that every year they hype him up to get a job, and then when the time comes, nobody hires him because they know what type of coach he really is."

McCoy appeared in 13 games for the Chiefs during the 2019 campaign and had 465 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as more of a role player than a leading contributor.

As for Sunday's game, the Colts stunned the Chiefs with a 20-17 victory. Kansas City scored just three points after halftime and the exchange between offensive coordinator and quarterback.