Russell Westbrook: Lakers’ Trio of LeBron, Anthony Davis, Myself Can Be ‘Unstoppable'

After a disappointing first year with the Los Angeles Lakers, star point guard Russell Westbrook is excited about the team's potential for this upcoming season.

Westbrook recently told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he has high expectations for how good the combination of him, LeBron James and Anthony Davis can be.

"There's so much optimism on how we can be great, how AD, LeBron, myself—can be unstoppable in my opinion," he said.

The Lakers' star trio failed to live up to expectations in their first year together. James and Davis both were in and out of the lineup as multiple injuries caused both of them to miss significant portions of the season. Los Angeles went 33-49 and failed to make the playoffs.

Westbrook received criticism for seemingly being unwilling to adjust his style of play. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, but he lacked efficiency. Throughout the offseason, there had been some speculation that the Lakers would seek to trade the 33-year-old.

But it looks like the two sides will forge ahead together. First-year head coach Darvin Ham expressed his excitement to have Westbrook on the roster when the team hired him to replace Frank Vogel.

Westbrook also told Wojnarowski he's open to transitioning from a starter to coming off the bench.

"I'm all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win," he said. "I'm prepared for whatever comes my way."

Despite the eventful offseason, it sounds like Westbrook is locked in and ready to prove last year was just an anomally.

"I need to just do my job. Whether I'm wanted or not doesn't really matter," he said. "I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job like I've always done it: Be professional and go out and play my ass off and compete."

The Lakers open their season on Oct. 18 against the defending-champion Golden State Warriors.