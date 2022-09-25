Tua Tagovailoa Dealt With Injury to Back, Not Head in Win Over Bills, Per Dolphins HC

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel provided clarification for the injury quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered during Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

While the Dolphins announced Tagovailoa suffered a head injury before he eventually returned, McDaniel told reporters: "Tua went out with a lower back. He really got bent back on a quarterback sneak earlier, and I was kind of with everyone else when he hit his head."

It appeared to be a concerning situation when Tagovailoa stumbled when he was running, but McDaniel said: "His legs got wobbly because his back was loose. As he described it, his lower back was like gumby."

Yet ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there could be an investigation into the situation:

Fortunately for the Dolphins, their quarterback returned and helped secure a third straight victory to start the season.

While Sunday's win didn't have the fireworks that the Week 2 comeback against the Baltimore Ravens that included 28 Miami points in the fourth quarter had, the offense still came through in the clutch with a six-play, 72-yard touchdown drive to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Things got dicey in the last two minutes when Buffalo cut the deficit to two with a safety on an ugly Dolphins punt that bounced off one of their own players and out the back of the end zone, but their defense stopped Josh Allen and Co. on the final drive.

The best news of all for Miami seemed to be that Tagovailoa did not suffer a head injury and was healthy enough to play through the back ailment.

He was just 13-of-18 for 186 yards and one touchdown against the Bills, but he avoided a turnover and is playing the best football of his career in the early going this season. After all, he threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns in the comeback win over the Ravens and seems to be more comfortable running the offense.

Having weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can do that for a quarterback, and he will once again be under the spotlight in Week 4 with a road matchup against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Another win against a presumed AFC contender would be quite the statement after the victory over the Bills.