Report: Floyd Mayweather Earns $20M, KOs Mikuru Asakura with Manny Pacquiao Ringside

PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. might be officially retired, but he can still win fights.

The legendary 45-year-old boxer faced 30-year-old Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in what was supposed to be a three-round exhibition boxing match on Saturday, but he needed just two rounds to win in a stoppage on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan.

A big right hand by Mayweather sent Asakura to the floor, and the referee called the match:

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Mayweather earned about $20 million from the fight.

It was the fourth exhibition bout for Mayweather, who ended his professional career with a 50-0 record. His last recorded win came over Conor McGregor in 2017.

The veteran confirmed he will face YouTube star Deji Olatunji in his next bout, while he told the crowd in Japan he would return for more matches.

"I'm happy we were able to give the people excitement tonight," he said. "Thanks for having me. I'll be back."

Asakura (16-3 with one no contest) got some good punches in during each of the first two rounds before getting knocked down in the second. He also sought advice from Mayweather's rival Manny Pacquiao, who was ringside for the fight.

Pacquiao—a native of the Philippines who came to show his support for Asian combat sports—went the distance against Mayweather in a 2015 fight before losing by unanimous decision.