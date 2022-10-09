Karrion Kross Defeats Drew McIntyre in Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

In his first major contest since returning to WWE, Karrion Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a strap match at Extreme Rules on Saturday.

Kross got some big help from Scarlett, who pepper-sprayed McIntyre in the eyes. That allowed The Herald of Doomsday to deliver a forearm, which led to the victory.

After getting released from WWE in November 2021, Kross and Scarlett made a surprise return on the Aug. 5 episode of SmackDown. Kross brutally attacked McIntyre from behind, and Scarlett left an hourglass in the ring, suggesting to undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns that he was in his crosshairs.

In the weeks following his return, Kross launched numerous sneak attacks on McIntyre and served as a distraction leading up to the Scot's title match against Reigns at Clash at the Castle on September 3.

The Scottish Warrior eventually got fed up with Kross' antics and decided to take matters into his own hands on a recent episode of SmackDown by foiling an attack and attaching himself to his rival with a strap.

McIntyre took the fight to The Herald of Doomsday and had him cowering in a corner, but Scarlett stepped in between them and prevented the former WWE champion from doing further damage.

When McIntyre tried to push her aside in order to get to Kross, she shot a fireball in his face, which allowed Kross to take advantage and choke out the Scot yet again.

Following that exchange, a strap match between McIntyre and Kross was made official for Extreme Rules, meaning The Scottish Warrior would finally have the chance to get his hands on his rival for an extended period of time.

Much of the damage Kross did to McIntyre over the past two months was a result of catching him off guard, but McIntyre hoped to mitigate that with the stipulation.

Kross and McIntyre are two of the toughest and hardest-hitting competitors in WWE, and binding them together with a strap ensured it would be a vicious and physical affair.

Ultimately, Kross scored the first huge win of his second stint in WWE, and while his rivalry with McIntyre likely isn't over, he may be in line for a title shot against Reigns soon.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).