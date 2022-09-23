Raiders' Josh Jacobs Questionable vs. Titans with Illness; Didn't Travel on Friday

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who is listed as questionable with an illness on the team's Week 3 injury report, is not traveling with the team to Nashville on Friday for its game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

Jacobs, who is in his fourth NFL season, has gained 154 total yards on 31 touches through two games. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

The Raiders offense is already short-handed without wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who suffered a concussion against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Now their No. 1 running back appears to be in danger of missing the Week 3 game.

Jacobs has amassed 29 of the team's 33 rushing attempts from running backs this season. Brandon Bolden has three carries for seven yards, and rookie Zamir White has one attempt for two yards. Bolden also has two receptions for 21 yards, while White has not seen action in the pass game yet.

They figure to lead the backfield now if Jacobs misses time.

White starred in the backfield for the national champion Georgia Bulldogs last year. He amassed 931 yards and 11 touchdowns on 169 touches in 2021.

Bolden has been in the NFL since 2012. He spent all but one of his years with the New England Patriots before signing with the Raiders last offseason.

The longtime veteran has rushed for 4.6 yards per carry over his career. Last season, Bolden had 44 carries for 226 yards and one touchdown in addition to 41 receptions for 405 yards and two more scores.

Sunday will be a battle between a pair of 2021 playoff teams who have yet to enter the win column this season. Game time is set for 1 p.m. ET in Nashville's Nissan Stadium.