Washington Commanders COO Greg Resh Reportedly Leaving Organization

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Washington Commanders chief operating officer Greg Resh is leaving the team, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, who reported Resh wants to be closer to family.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post confirmed the news.

Per the team website, Resh's responsibilities include "overseeing the organization's finance, operations, IT, business intelligence and guest experience functions."

Resh released a statement about his decision, via A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports:

"Last week I informed my teammates and the Snyder family that I am moving on to a new opportunity in Baltimore, the place where I grew up and where my family lives. I'm grateful for the transformative professional opportunity provided to me."

Wright issued a statement as well, via Jhabvala:

"One of the key leaders of our cultural transformation and dramatic commercial turnaround, Greg's professional expertise, his devotion to the work, and his leadership through a significant period of change was essential and greatly appreciated. The mark of a successful tenure is knowing you achieved what you set out to do, and Greg did exactly that. Our organization owes him a debt of gratitude, and we wish him well as he begins a new chapter in his hometown, Baltimore."

Resh joined the team as its chief financial officer in November 2020, per Jhabvala. He previously worked as the CFO for NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Roc Nation and Sontiq. Resh took over for Stephen Choi, who was Washington's CFO for four years.

Resh was part of a massive front-office overhaul that occurred following a July 2020 Post report and subsequent investigation launched by the NFL into the team's workplace culture after 50 former employees alleged sexual harassment or verbal abuse by team employees.

Head coach Ron Rivera had come aboard in December 2019, but other prominent hires since then include senior vice president of media and content Julie Donaldson, team president Jason Wright, chief people officer Andre Chambers and general manager Martin Mayhew.