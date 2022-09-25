Bleacher Report's Way-Too-Early 2023 NHL Mock Draft

0 of 32

Connor Bedard playing for Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship (Andy Devlin/ Getty Images).

Nashville will host the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. The first round will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, with rounds two through seven on Thursday, June 29.

Like the 2022 draft, it will be an ongoing return to normalcy from the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The management and scouting staff from all 32 NHL clubs will be in attendance, as will many of 2023's top prospects and their families.

It also means another full season for draft-eligible players in North America and Europe to be evaluated by NHL scouts. Central Scouting has not released their early evaluations of this season's prospects, but the early buzz has Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League (WHL) as the favorite to become the top prospect for 2022-23.

With NHL training camps in full swing and the 2022-23 regular season on the horizon, it's time to stage our annual way-too-early NHL Mock Draft. With no regular-season standings to draw upon for our first-round draft positions, we'll be relying on our latest Bleacher Report Power Rankings of where each club stands entering training camp.

Do you agree or disagree with our mock draft selections? Feel free to express your views on this topic in the comments section below.

We've drawn our info from The Hockey News' early top-40 prospects as well as preseason ranking by The Athletic and Dobber Prospects. Each team's prospect needs are determined in part by The Athletic's Pipeline Rankings with additional info via Elite Prospects and Cap Friendly.