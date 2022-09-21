NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Heading Into Training Camp

1 of 6

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

32. Arizona Coyotes (Last Ranking: 30th)

The transaction domino that's been looked at since last spring's trading deadline—a deal for defenseman Jakob Chychrun—still hasn't fallen, so he'll likely begin the season with the Coyotes until it's revisited at the next deadline. Everything else in the summertime was future-focused, and Arizona now has six picks in the first two rounds of the next two drafts.

31. Seattle Kraken (Last Ranking: 29th)

The optimists thought the Kraken could be in the lower-end mix for the playoffs last season. They were wrong. It probably won't happen this year either, but Seattle should get more offense thanks to some prudent signings. They'll need something better than what they got from big-ticket goalie Philipp Grubauer (3.16 goals-against average, .889 save percentage).

30. Philadelphia Flyers (Last Ranking: 31st)

It'll be a fun press room with John Tortorella as coach, but it's not quite so ebullient a picture when it comes to the on-ice product. Missing out on Johnny Gaudreau and seeing the local kid wind up in Columbus will sting for a while, particularly when the leading scorer among your returning players (Travis Konecny) had all of 52 points last season.

29. Chicago Blackhawks (Last Ranking: 32nd)

The Blackhawks have seven picks in the opening two rounds of the next two drafts, but lot of talent walked out the door over the summer and the signature faces of their dynasty—Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews—seem to be on borrowed time. Maybe a scrappy team gels and succeeds, but it's more likely to be a difficult watch.

28. Montreal Canadiens (Last Ranking: 27th)

Every team in the Atlantic Division was either already good or has gotten tangibly better since last season, which means it's an uphill battle for the Canadiens after they were a distant eighth. But Martin St. Louis was a moderately respectable 14-19-4 in 37 games after elevating to head coach, so there's a reason for at least moderate optimism in Montreal.

27. Buffalo Sabres (Last Ranking: 24th)

The Sabres reside in a hockey-mad town, but they'll operate under the sports fan radar for the time being while the Buffalo Bills chase a Super Bowl championship. Once the focus returns to the ice, the success of a rising young team will depend largely on the goaltending of veterans Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie and prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

26. New Jersey Devils (Last Ranking: 26th)

Tom Fitzgerald has been nothing if not busy in the general manager's office the last two summers, scooping up defenseman Dougie Hamilton as a free agent last year and grabbing Ondřej Palát this year after his second straight title in Tampa Bay. A holdover young core that includes Jack Hughes indicates the Devils are due to at least be relevant at the start.