Matt Riddle Defeats Seth Rollins in Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Matt Riddle got revenge on Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday by defeating him inside the Fight Pit, with former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier serving as special guest referee.

The ending sequence began when Riddle hit The Visionary with a Floating Bro off the top of the Fight Pit:

The Original Bro soon applied a triangle choke, and Rollins tried his best to get out of it by delivering a heavy dose of punishment on his enemy. Riddle held on, though, and his rival was forced to tap out.

With the two men having been at odds for the past few months, dating back to their attempts to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, a unique stipulation was needed in order to try to settle the score once and for all.

Originally, Riddle and Rollins were supposed to face each other at SummerSlam, but The Visionary injured his opponent by stomping him onto the steel steps, which led to the postponement of their encounter.

Still, Riddle called out Rollins at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but it proved to be a poor decision as he was compromised due to injury and took another Stomp.

They finally locked horns at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, last month, and Rollins got the better of Riddle by getting under his skin and nearly pushing him to use a steel chair. Rollins took advantage with a Stomp for the win.

Riddle was clearly agitated by his rival entering the match, as The Visionary had made mention of his family leaving him on an episode of Raw leading up to the PPV.

Given the controversial ending in Cardiff, there were plenty of unresolved issues between the pair, which led to Riddle demanding a rematch. Rollins was reluctant at first but ultimately agreed after getting attacked by the former United States champion.

Riddle upped the ante by calling for a Fight Pit match, which initially shocked Rollins before he quickly made the decision to accept.

The Fight Pit is a match that made its main roster debut at Extreme Rules after being utilized twice in NXT. Riddle faced Timothy Thatcher in the first bout of its kind in 2020, and Thatcher took on Tommaso Ciampa in January 2021.

In some ways, the Fight Pit is akin to the UFC Octagon, which seemingly gave Riddle a huge advantage over The Visionary since he is a former MMA fighter.

Riddle's experience served him well in a victory at Extreme Rules and helped him get back at Rollins for the weeks of pain and torment he had put him through.

