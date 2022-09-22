Kurt Angle Says WWE Contacted Him About Non-Wrestling Role at WrestleMania 39

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle suggested this week that he may have some involvement with WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, California, next year.

Appearing on the Wrassingh Show (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Angle provided some details on his conversations with WWE regarding WrestleMania:

"They're talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania," Angle said. "They are always reaching out to me to help do media and stuff like that, kind of be an ambassador for the company. I like doing that. I don't mind because I can't wrestle anymore. It's just an idea. It won't be in a wrestling capacity at all. There is nothing there yet."

Angle, who won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympics, is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers in WWE history.

During his first WWE run from 1999 to 2006, Angle was a six-time world champion, plus he held the intercontinental, United States, European and tag team titles one time each.

After a lengthy stint in Impact Wrestling, Angle made his long-awaited return to WWE in 2017 and went on to wrestle several matches the following year, leading up to his retirement match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

The 53-year-old Angle retired from the ring because of advancing age and mounting injuries, and it now seems unlikely that he will have another match.

That hasn't stopped WWE from bringing him in for appearances on occasion, with the most recent example being the Aug. 29 episode of Raw in his hometown of Pittsburgh, which saw him turn down an offer from Chad Gable to join Alpha Academy.

If Angle has a non-wrestling role at WrestleMania 39, it would make sense for him to perhaps get involved with Alpha Academy again since Gable is a former Olympic wrestler just like Angle.

Another possibility would be for Angle to do something with 2020 Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Gable Steveson. While Steveson is under contract with WWE and hit Gable with a suplex at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, he has yet to wrestle his first match for the promotion.

If there are plans for him to make his in-ring debut either at WrestleMania 39 or leading up to it, Angle would be an ideal choice to potentially be in his corner due to their similar backgrounds.

