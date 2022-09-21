Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond to be Featured as Playable Team in FIFA 23

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

After some recent teases, EA Sports has confirmed Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond squad will be featured as a playable team in FIFA 23.

EA made the announcement on Wednesday:

The news comes after the Ted Lasso Twitter account made a vague post earlier this week that got the eyes emoji from EA Sports FIFA.

Internet sleuths have also been hard at work trying to find information about the new FIFA. While not on the scale of the Grand Theft Auto 6 leak, one Reddit user discovered last week that AFC Richmond appeared to be listed as a playable team in this year's game.

For those who don't know, AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton hired Ted Lasso to manage the struggling Premier League club in an attempt to ruin them as punishment for her ex-husband cheating on her.

While it seemed like a foolproof plan since Lasso was a college football coach from Kansas with no experience in soccer, the mustachioed man used his good-nature to win over the hearts and minds of Welton and the club.

Even though though things didn't ultimately work out in Lasso's first season because Richmond was relegated following a 1-0 loss to Manchester City, the coach and club owner came together to get back to the Premier League.

Despite some unusual personal detours and storylines along the way, Lasso's second season in the manager's seat turned into a triumph. Richmond earned a promotion thanks to a tie vs. Brentford in its final game.

As AFC Richmond prepares for its next season under coach Lasso, the club and its players will get to experience the thrill of being in the signature soccer video-game franchise for the first time.

FIFA 23 drops worldwide on Sept. 30 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.