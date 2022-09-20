Jalen Hurts Is 'Going to Reach His Ceiling,' Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Says

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts is on the shortlist of NFL MVP candidates through the first two weeks of the season, and Nick Sirianni doesn't even think we've seen the best of his quarterback.

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised. I've seen the growth," the Philadelphia Eagles coach told reporters after Monday's 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. "We talk about this so much with Jalen. Why is he going to continue to reach his ceiling? Because he's tough, he has high football character, and he loves football. He's going to reach his ceiling. It's fun watching him grow."

Hurts has thrown for 576 yards and one touchdown against one interception as a passer while adding 147 yards and three scores as a runner to lead the Eagles to a 2-0 start. He's exhibited massive improvement as a passer, completing 69.8 percent of his passes while averaging 9.1 yards per attempt through two games.

Neither the Vikings nor the Detroit Lions are strong defensive teams, and the Eagles' schedule is relatively light on top defenses until a Week 6 matchup with the division-rival Cowboys.

There's a good chance Hurts single-handedly locks some fantasy managers into the playoffs over the first five weeks of the season and sets himself up as a no-doubt franchise quarterback in Philadelphia.

That's a far cry from where Hurts and Sirianni were early last season, when some in Philly were calling for Hurts to be benched and wondering whether the first-year coach was the right guy for the job.

A year later, and both are the toast of the town after a dominant win on national television.