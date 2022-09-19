NBA Tickets to Michael Jordan's Bulls Debut Game Could Sell for $300K at Auction

AP Photo/Fred Jewell

Auction site Bonhams has estimated that a pair of tickets from Michael Jordan's debut game on Oct. 26, 1984 could sell for between $200,000 and $300,000.

Per Bonhams:

"By far the most desirable and rarest of tickets, is the iconic red and black box office ticket which was only available at the venue and features the Chicago Bulls logo and silhouette of Chicago Stadium. It's these tickets that truly evoke the image of the young Bulls prospect on the verge of superstardom.

"To find a pair of these red and black ticket stubs to this iconic game is exceptionally rare. A full red and black ticket from this game, believed to be the only unused example ever discovered, sold in February 2022 for $468,000."

It is believed to be the first time that a pair of the red and black box office tickets from Jordan's debut game has ever been sold.

One of the tickets has "Michael Jordan's first game" written in pen on the back and also includes a signature from former DePaul basketball star Dallas Comegys, who was sitting in front of the person who owned the tickets to the game.

Jordan scored 16 points and added seven assists, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals in Chicago's 109-93 win over the Washington Bullets.