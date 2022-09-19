3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win

0 of 3

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was alarming. However, we've seen this script before—quarterback Aaron Rodgers skips the preseason and comes out flat to open the season. It happened last year against the New Orleans Saints, and the Packers went on to claim the NFC's No. 1 seed.

While Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears won't put the Packers deep in the playoffs, it was a big step in the right direction. Rodgers was sharper, the running game was phenomenal, and the defense stymied Bears quarterback Justin Fields for most of the game.

This was a complete performance by the Packers and a sign of what Green Bay can be in 2022. Of course, it came against a team that won only six games last season, so it's far too early to celebrate.

Green Bay will have a much stiffer test next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Still, a win is a win, and Sunday's was a sign that Week 1 may have been an aberration for the now 1-1 Packers. Here's what else we learned from the team's 27-10 Sunday night victory.

