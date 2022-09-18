X

    Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped by 49ers Fans Despite Win vs. Seahawks After Trey Lance Injury

    Erin WalshSeptember 18, 2022

    The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 on Sunday afternoon behind backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who replaced Trey Lance in the first quarter.

    Lance was carted off the field after suffering what is now being reported as a "significant ankle injury," per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The second-year signal-caller will likely require season-ending surgery.

    Garoppolo completed 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown in relief of Lance. He also rushed for five yards and one touchdown on four carries.

    While Garoppolo helped lead San Francisco to victory, fans on Twitter were not too happy about his return. And now that he's likely set to be the team's starting quarterback for the remainder of the year, the reaction was even worse.

    Andrew 🌊 @AndrewTakesWs

    Who did I hurt in my past life to deserve another year of Jimmy Garoppolo football

    Dieter Kurtenbach @dieter

    Well, Jimmy Garoppolo is still Jimmy Garoppolo after shoulder surgery. So that's good... I guess.

    Jay Moore @JayMooreNFL

    The jimmy garoppolo experience is back

    Grant Cohn @grantcohn

    We know exactly who Jimmy Garoppolo is. He hasn't improved since we last saw him. He's not good enough. Let's stop romanticizing him.

    S K E E Z Y 😈 @Sirskeezy__

    Y’all see this shit Faithfuls?? What you’re looking at now is the same bullshit Jimmy Garoppolo throws. This is what we’re going to have to deal with for the next several weeks!! 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

    Ray 76 @Raysweirdworld

    I forgot what a roller coaster <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JimmyGaroppolo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JimmyGaroppolo</a> is. He’ll throw an absolutely laser to his receiver, then the next play throw a laser to some invisible player on the field. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/jimmyG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#jimmyG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsSEA</a>

    chris🥷🏽 @checkdownchrxs

    The longer the game goes, the more the real Jimmy Garoppolo comes out, not the savior fraud ppl think he's gonna be

    Tim Sprinkles @TimSprinkles

    Hearing Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass was overthrown and Jimmy Garoppolo‘s pass batted down at the line. I feel like we fired up the flux capacitor and went back in time. <a href="https://t.co/WzltaFmQn6">pic.twitter.com/WzltaFmQn6</a>

    Chris Cosetta @ChrisCosetta

    The Jimmy G era in SF has begun...again! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JimmyGaroppolo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JimmyGaroppolo</a>

    East Bay Chris @EastBayChris

    I’m really about to spend the next 5 months of my life watching Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting QB of the 49ers.

    49ers & NFL News 24/7 @49ersSportsTalk

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> fans… hate him or love him. The entire faithful needs to rally around Jimmy Garoppolo. He’s the QB for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Niners?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Niners</a> the rest of the way.

    Brandon (2-0) 🐬🐬 @Finsfan141

    Damn poor Trey! Jimmy Garoppolo now holds the faith of our first round pick <a href="https://t.co/D9hq3DlLi8">https://t.co/D9hq3DlLi8</a>

    Garoppolo had served as San Francisco's starting quarterback over the last five seasons but was benched in favor of Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, entering the 2022 campaign.

    Garoppolo has certainly had his ups and downs in San Francisco, but now he's getting a massive opportunity in what can now be considered a contract year for the veteran signal-caller.

    If he plays well, Garoppolo could very well find himself starting for a new team in 2023, as the expectation is that Lance will be San Francisco's starter next season.

