Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped by 49ers Fans Despite Win vs. Seahawks After Trey Lance Injury

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 on Sunday afternoon behind backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who replaced Trey Lance in the first quarter.

Lance was carted off the field after suffering what is now being reported as a "significant ankle injury," per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The second-year signal-caller will likely require season-ending surgery.

Garoppolo completed 13 of 21 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown in relief of Lance. He also rushed for five yards and one touchdown on four carries.

While Garoppolo helped lead San Francisco to victory, fans on Twitter were not too happy about his return. And now that he's likely set to be the team's starting quarterback for the remainder of the year, the reaction was even worse.

Garoppolo had served as San Francisco's starting quarterback over the last five seasons but was benched in favor of Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, entering the 2022 campaign.

Garoppolo has certainly had his ups and downs in San Francisco, but now he's getting a massive opportunity in what can now be considered a contract year for the veteran signal-caller.

If he plays well, Garoppolo could very well find himself starting for a new team in 2023, as the expectation is that Lance will be San Francisco's starter next season.