Jazz's Malik Beasley, Wife Montana Yao Announce Birth of Daughter

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Utah Jazz shooting guard Malik Beasley and his wife, Montana Yao, announced the birth of their second child, daughter Mia Love Beasley, on Friday.

"11/11 and my wish came true," the Jazz star wrote on Instagram.

Their first child, son Makai Joseph Beasley, was born in March 2019.

Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post reported the couple, who were married in August 2020, reconciled earlier this year and had divorce proceedings dismissed in August.

Beasley, 25, was traded to the Jazz in July as part of the blockbuster deal sending center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2016 first-round pick out of Florida State has averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 threes and 1.1 assists across his first 16 appearances for Utah.

He's scored 48 points in three contests (16 PPG) since the birth of his daughter. In all, he's averaged 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 threes and 1.2 assists in 352 NBA games.

After his trade to Utah, the Atlanta native explained he was focused on making better decisions, saying his "main goal is to be way better off the court." He spent 78 days in jail following the 2020-21 season after pleading guilty to a threats of violence felony charge in February 2021.

"I was just tired of making the same mistakes that I've made before and I don't want to go through that anymore," Beasley told reporters in July. "I believe in second chances. I believe everything happens for a reason, so I feel like I can just do better in the world."

Next up for Beasley and the Jazz is a home clash with the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.