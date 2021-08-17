Timberwolves' Malik Beasley Released from Jail 78 Days into 120-Day Sentence

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was released from jail Tuesday after serving 78 days of a 120-day sentence.

Beasley posted an Instagram story saying he's "free" after being released. An official at the Wright County Jail told TMZ Sports that Beasley was released because he "followed the rules."

The 24-year-old was arrested last October after threatening a family with a gun outside of his home. Police found marijuana and seized more guns after doing a search of the property.

While Beasley was initially charged with drug possession and threats of violence, he struck a plea deal with prosecutors for reduced charges in exchange for agreeing to a 120-day jail sentence. He reported to jail in June.

The NBA suspended Beasley 12 games for his conduct after he entered the plea deal. The suspension cost him $1.1 million in game salaries.