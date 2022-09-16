PayPal Says It Won't Renew as Suns Sponsor If Robert Sarver Stays with Organization

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

PayPal announced Friday it will not renew its sponsorship agreement with the Phoenix Suns if team governor Robert Sarver remains with the organization:

"PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination. We have reviewed the report of the NBA league's independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values. PayPal’s sponsorship with the Suns is set to expire at the end of the current season. In light of the findings of the NBA's investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension."

The NBA levied a $10 million fine and imposed a one-year suspension against Sarver after an investigation discovered a history of racist, sexist and abusive behavior.

It came after an investigative report from ESPN's Baxter Holmes detailed allegations of racism and misogyny in the workplace during Sarver's time at the helm in Phoenix.

Jahm Najafi, who owns the second-largest share of the Suns, called for Sarver to resign from his role Thursday, per Holmes.

If Sarver stays, the team could lose a significant sponsor in PayPal.

The payment processing app announced a global partnership with the Suns in 2018, which includes a logo patch on the team's jerseys. PayPal is also used throughout the Footprint Center, the team's home arena, to institute a cashless environment.

The latest news surrounding Sarver brought this partnership into question, with civil rights leader Al Sharpton recently calling for PayPal to end its relationship with the Suns, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

"As someone who has dedicated my life to fighting injustice and speaking out against hate in all its forms, it is my duty and responsibility to call out such hypocrisy and to call on PayPal to uphold the values for which it proclaims to stand," Sharpton wrote.

PayPal now states "we strongly reject the conduct of Robert Sarver" but still "remain supportive of the team."

That stance could allow the partnership to continue if Sarver does indeed step down.