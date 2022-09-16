NFL Rumors: Cole Beasley Fielding Contract Offers From 'Multiple' Teams

Cole Beasley (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Cole Beasley is reportedly generating "serious interest" from multiple NFL teams but has opted to remain a free agent while awaiting the "right opportunity."

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Friday that Beasley wants to join a Super Bowl contender and there's "no deal imminent" on that front despite contract offers from other clubs.

The Buffalo Bills released Beasley in March after they failed to find a trade partner for the 33-year-old wideout, who'd been granted the opportunity to talk with other teams about a potential move.

He was a highly effective slot receiver across three years in Buffalo, tallying 231 receptions for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns across 46 appearances.

In August, Beasley wrote on Twitter he wasn't disappointed about his departure from the Bills despite the solid numbers.

"I appreciate the fans who supported me," Beasley said. "The most fun I've ever had playing football in Buffalo. My family and I will never forget the memories. Love all of my teammates there. I won't regret leaving, though. Things changed within the organization. It was time for me to move on."

Beasley didn't shed further light on the situation, but his role within the offense began to diminish after becoming an outspoken critic of the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rules. His 62 percent snap rate in 2021 was the lowest of his three seasons in Buffalo, per Pro Football Reference.

The SMU product has been linked to potentially rejoining the Dallas Cowboys, for whom he played from 2012 through 2018, amid injuries to receivers Michael Gallup and James Washington. So far that hasn't come to fruition, though.

In July, Beasley reacted to the speculation about a possible Dallas reunion:

Quarterback Dak Prescott is now sidelined by a thumb injury, which ESPN's Todd Archer reported comes with a six-to-eight week recovery timeline, though the Cowboys are hopeful for a quicker return.

At full strength, the Cowboys would fall into the contender category that Beasley seeks, but they could fall out of that conversation if Prescott remains out for a while.

Ultimately, it sounds like Beasley could wait until later in the regular season to sign, potentially when one of the league's top teams suffers a key injury at receiver.

The 2020 Second Team All-Pro selection is no longer at his peak, but he's still capable of making some key third-down plays out of the slot if another NFL opportunity arises.