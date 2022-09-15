Report: Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. Title Fight Agreed to for Nov. 19

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

An undisputed welterweight championship fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. is being targeted for Nov. 19.

Per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the two superstar boxers have "agreed to all material terms" for a bout in Las Vegas.

Coppinger did note the contract has not yet been signed by Crawford or Spence as their lawyers "clean up" some of the legal language in the agreement.

As part of the agreement, there is a bilateral rematch clause that the loser of the fight will have the right to exercise.

"If the rematch clause is triggered," Coppinger wrote, "the winner will earn the majority of revenue for the return bout, per sources."

Assuming the deal is finalized, it will mark the first fight of the year for Crawford. He most recently defeated Shawn Porter via 10th-round TKO to retain the WBO welterweight title in November 2021.

Spence ended his 16-month layoff in April, scoring a win over Yordenis Ugás with a TKO in the 10th round to retain the WBC and IBF welterweight titles. He also won the WBA welterweight crown.

Prior to that bout, Spence told TMZ Sports a showdown with Crawford was what he wanted to do next.

"That's the fight I feel like only makes sense because it would just be one belt left," he said. "That's the next fight I'll be campaigning for."

Spence was scheduled to fight Manny Pacquiao in August 2021, but he was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a retinal detachment/break suffered during sparring.

ESPN.com has Crawford and Spence ranked as the top two fighters in the 147-pound division. They are a combined 66-0 with 51 wins by knockout or TKO.

Spence has held the IBF welterweight championship since defeating Kell Brook in 2017.

Crawford moved up to welterweight in 2018 after competing as a light welterweight for the previous three years. He defeated Jeff Horn in his first fight as a 147-pounder to win the WBO title.