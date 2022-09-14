Police Investigating 2 Women Who Went Topless at Utah Football Game

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The police department at the University of Utah is reportedly investigating an incident in which two women were topless when they showed up to Saturday's football game.

According to TMZ Sports, the two women stripped their tops off prior to the Utes' game against Southern Utah and donned only body paint instead.

The university said a female police officer asked them to put their tops back on "a short time later," and they complied. However, police are still looking into the matter to determine if the women should face criminal charges. The women have also been referred to the school's Dean of Students for "other potential discipline," per university officials.

Melea Johnson, a popular YouTuber, posted on Instagram that she was outraged after seeing the two topless women while she was attending the game with her family. Johnson insinuated that the women weren't stopped by security prior to entering the stadium.

"We can't even go to a family-friendly college football game without our kids & family being exposed to nudity??" Johnson wrote. "And the stadium and security for the event won't step in or escort them out because they’re worried they’ll get sued because of discriminatory laws?? ... (that’s what they told me!)"

In the days leading up to the football game, Utah's president and athletics director sent a letter to fans and students stating that inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated.

Utah (1-1) defeated Southern Utah 73-7 for its first win of the season and will be back in action on Saturday against San Diego State.