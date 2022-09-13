Patriots RB Ty Montgomery Placed on IR with Knee Injury; Scored Lone TD vs. Dolphins

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Montgomery suffered a knee injury in the team's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 26, but the 29-year-old still appeared in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins, recording the team's only touchdown.

The Patriots are replacing Montgomery on the 53-man roster with wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey.

Montgomery will miss at least the next four weeks and won't be eligible to return until an Oct. 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. He'll miss games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

The eight-year veteran is in his first season with the Patriots after spending the 2020 and 2021 campaigns with the New Orleans Saints. Last season, he rushed for 44 yards on 15 carries and caught 16 passes for 95 yards in 14 games.

Montgomery began his NFL career with the Packers in 2015 as a third-round pick out of Stanford. He spent three-and-a-half seasons with the franchise, rushing for 849 yards and seven touchdowns in 36 games in addition to catching 97 passes for 827 yards and three scores.

The Packers traded Montgomery to the Baltimore Ravens during the 2018 season. He appeared in six games for the franchise before joining the New York Jets for the 2019 campaign.

Now in New England, Montgomery is behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson at running back. He is also behind DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne at wide receiver.

Still, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick likes his versatility, and he was used more than Bourne against the Dolphins.

It's unclear how much playing time Humphrey will see in Montgomery's absence. He spent the last three seasons with the Saints and caught 16 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in 18 games.

The Patriots are set to face the Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.