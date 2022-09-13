Goran Dragic Says Luka Doncic Is the Best Player in the World, Could Become Best Ever

Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic (Pedja Milosavljevic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragić said the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić, his teammate on the Slovenian national team at EuroBasket 2022, is the "best player in the world."

Dragić explained Monday he believes Dončić could eventually put himself in the conversation as the greatest basketball player of all-time, per BasketNews:

"He is only 23 years old, and he is playing like a veteran. He could score even 40 points in every game. He plays the game at his rhythm, he is very big, he can shoot, he can pass, he can rebound. I don't know what else we can say about Luka, he is like...an astronaut. I think he could be [the best player in history]. He is still very young, but if he stays healthy and plays a long more time, I think that by the end of his career he could be the best ever."

The 36-year-old veteran added his only regret is that he's not a little bit younger so he could play alongside Dončić at the peak of his powers.

"I wish I was younger so I could play more time with him. We've only played one EuroBasket together, this is the second one. For me, it's different. I am 36, Luka is in his prime, but I am enjoying every moment," Dragić said.

Dončić is coming off a terrific 2021-22 season with the Mavericks. He averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.2 steals across 65 appearances to finish fifth in NBA MVP voting.

The 23-year-old superstar has continued to shine at EuroBasket, putting up 28 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while helping leading Slovenia to the quarterfinals.

Dončić, Dragić and Co. will face off with Poland in the quarters on Wednesday. A win would set up a semifinal showdown with either France or Italy.

As for Dončić's journey toward the GOAT conversation, he's built an impressive resume with the 2019 NBA Rookie of the Year Award and three All-Star selections among his early accolades, not to mention three championships while playing for Real Madrid in Spain.

He'll need to win some NBA MVPs and titles before truly entering the discussion about the greatest player in basketball history, though.