Kiper: USC's Jordan Addison 'NFL-Ready Right Now,' Could Be WR1 in 2023 Draft Class

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. believes USC's Jordan Addison will make an immediate impact when he makes the jump to the next level.

Kiper said Monday that Addison could "absolutely" be the No. 1 wide receiver on the 2023 NFL draft board.

He wrote that Addison "already is an elite route runner," adding, "He's NFL-ready right now."

The Trojans star is coming off a breakout sophomore season. He caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns with Pittsburgh en route to winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award.

His starting quarterback at Pitt, Kenny Pickett, left for the NFL, while his offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, took the same job at Nebraska, so Addison sought greener pastures at USC. Playing for head coach Lincoln Riley and having Caleb Williams throw him passes will allow him to fully showcase his skills for NFL talent evaluators.

"Just me already knowing Lincoln's history and what he did with some great receivers, that's No. 1," Addison said in August of what made USC alluring. "And just to see how the change was going here and the rebuilding process. I'm just glad to be out here."

The gambit is paying off. Through the Trojans' first two games, the 6'0" pass-catcher has 12 receptions for 226 yards and four touchdowns.

Addison will have stiff competition to be the first wideout selected in the 2023 draft.

LSU's Kayshon Boutte was the No. 1 WR and No. 4 overall pick in Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft. Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba was next and projected to land with the Houston Texans at No. 12. Addison followed one pick later to the New England Patriots.

Like Kiper, B/R NFL draft scout Derrik Klassen praised Addison's route-running and added he's "a significantly better ball-winner than his size would suggest and an absolute terror with the ball in his hands."

While the ceiling of Addison's draft stock is in flux, he appears to be a lock for a Day 1 selection.