Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Has Successful Surgery on Thumb Injury Suffered vs. Bucs

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott underwent successful surgery on his fractured thumb, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Week 1 brought plenty of concern for the Cowboys with a 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Prescott exiting in the fourth quarter with this injury.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters after the game that Prescott could miss several weeks and will require surgery for the injury.

He struggled throughout the game even before the setback at 14-of-29 passing for 134 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. Cooper Rush entered the game in his place and will surely be asked to work under center until Prescott is ready to return unless Dallas goes another route via trade or free agency.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters the team will "look at those things. We definitely anticipate making some roster moves, maybe by tomorrow."

This is a difficult blow for Prescott, who bounced back from a significant ankle injury that limited him to five games in 2020 to throw for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during an impressive 2021 campaign.

Rush started one game for the Cowboys last season and led them to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings, and the hope in Dallas is that either he or a new addition can keep the team afloat until the two-time Pro Bowler is ready to return.