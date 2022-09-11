Nick Young vs. Malcolm Minikon Fight Stopped After Ex-Lakers Star Sent Through Ropes

John McCoy/Getty Images

The boxing debut for Nick Young ended with the former NBA player landing on the wrong side of the ropes.

Swaggy P was pushed through the ropes in his bout against Malcolm Minikon in the Social Gloves 2 event:

The sequence ended the unscored exhibition in the middle of the fourth round, short of the scheduled five rounds.

Young said after the fight that Minikon hit him with an illegal headbutt that sent him flying, per Harry Davies of Mirror.

"I felt good, I hit him a lot, I felt I came and did what I had to do," Young said. "He hit me with a cheap shot and that's what you've got to do when you're losing. I don't want him getting a headbutt at the end and thinking he won off a headbutt, I don't know how you can think he won."

Young, 37, spent 12 years in the NBA and won a title with the Golden State Warriors in 2018. He last played with the Denver Nuggets in 2018-19.

He was scheduled to face rapper Blueface in a celebrity boxing matchup, but the original opponent failed to secure a boxing license. It forced Minikon to fill in on just two days notice.