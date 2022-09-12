Predicting the Next Wave of Basketball Hall of Fame Nominees

1 of 5

Chauncey Billups (1997-2014)

All-Star (x5)

All-NBA (x3)

All-Defense (x2)

2003-04 Finals MVP

Billups was one of the league's greatest point guards of the 2000s, the leader of some dominant Detroit Pistons teams and one of the most cerebral players to ever take the floor.

In a seven-year stretch from 2003 to 2010, Billups averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and shot 40.0 percent from three while being selected to five All-Star teams with the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.

He was the best player on one of the most unusual championship teams of all time, helping the superstar-less 2003-04 Pistons take down a Los Angeles Lakers team featuring Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Karl Malone and Gary Payton in the Finals in only five games.

Shawn Marion (1999-2015)

All-Star (x4)

All-NBA (x2)

All-Rookie

Steals Leader (x2)

The Matrix was one of the most unique players the league has ever seen, a 6'7" athletic forward who could play anywhere and guard anyone.

A key starter for a supercharged Suns team that revolutionized the pace-and-space concept, Marion averaged 19.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks for Phoenix from 2001 to 2007.

He'd play a big role for the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks later into his career, winning a championship with the Mavs in 2011.

Amar'e Stoudemire (2002-2016)

All-Star (x6)

All-NBA (x5)

Rookie of the Year

All-Rookie

One of the most athletic big men of the past few decades, Stoudemire came roaring into the league straight out of high school en route to winning Rookie of the Year in 2003.

Steve Nash's pick-and-roll partner for six seasons in Phoenix, Stoudemire was unstoppable on his way to the basket, often dunking over anyone who dared get in his way. He thrived as both a power forward and center, leading the NBA in offensive win shares during the 2004-05 season (11.3).

Before injuries began taking their toll, Stoudemire looked like an MVP candidate even after signing with the New York Knicks in 2010, and he averaged 23.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and shot 54.3 percent overall from 2003 to 2011. Because of his post-NBA career in China and Israel, however, Stoudemire would need to get special permission to join the 2023 Hall of Fame class.