Basketball Hall of Fame 2022: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

On Saturday night, former star basketball players Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen headlined class of 2022 enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They were joined by coaches George Karl, Bob Huggins and Marianne Stanley and international selection Radivoj Korac, among other inductees.

One of the best point guards of the 1990s, Hardaway was a five-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection. Hardaway was the first to give his speech on Saturday, explaining how important it was to him to make it from the south side of Chicago all the way to the Hall of Fame.

Hardaway was a member of the legendary "Run TMC" trio alongside Hall of Famers Chris Mullen and Mitch Richmond with the Golden State Warriors, and he gave a special shoutout to his former teammates.

Huggins brought his usual stoic demeanor he displays on the sidelines at West Virginia during his speech. He thanked all his players and coaches, as well as his family.

Whalen spent much of her WNBA career starring for the Minnesota Lynx, with whom she won four WNBA championships. The five-time All-Star displayed her unique sense of humor during her speech.

Karl, the sixth-winningest coach in NBA history, shared a joke and some nice words with his former Seattle SuperSonics point guard Gary Payton. He also advocated for more recognition for assistant coaches around the NBA who are deserving of induction into the Hall of Fame.

Cash gave a speech that was equal parts entertaining and powerful. She reminisced about her legendary playing career and told a touching a story about her former Detroit Shock head coach Bill Laimbeer. She revealed that the hard-nosed Laimbeer shed a tear after she suffered a torn ACL, showing a side of him that is rarely seen.

The three-time WNBA champion and two-time NCAA champion stole the show with her energy and passion during the closing moments of her speech, which included a motivating message.

Ginobili's speech was unique from his fellow inductees, as he appeared not to use the teleprompter much. He was loose as he told stories about his career both overseas and in the NBA.

The Argentina native looked back on the moment he was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, revealing it caught him by a complete surprise. He went on to win four NBA championships with the Spurs, with whom he spent his entire NBA career.

Ginobili had nice words for his former teammates Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, as well as his former head coach Gregg Popovich, and he also took the time to mention some of the unheralded members of the San Antonio dynasty. Ginobili also thanked his international teammates. He then spoke directly to his family members in Spanish, which got him emotional.

But the overwhelming theme of Saturday's ceremony was gratitude. This year's class of inductees took their time to express their appreciation for their unique paths to the Hall of Fame. It wasn't always easy for them, but adversity is just a chapter of their stories they had to overcome to reach this point.