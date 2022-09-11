X

    Basketball Hall of Fame 2022: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction

    Doric SamSeptember 11, 2022

    AP Photo/Jessica Hill

    On Saturday night, former star basketball players Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen headlined class of 2022 enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They were joined by coaches George Karl, Bob Huggins and Marianne Stanley and international selection Radivoj Korac, among other inductees.

    One of the best point guards of the 1990s, Hardaway was a five-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection. Hardaway was the first to give his speech on Saturday, explaining how important it was to him to make it from the south side of Chicago all the way to the Hall of Fame.

    NBA @NBA

    Tim Hardaway praises his Hometown Hero, Isiah Thomas! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> <a href="https://t.co/TpksmsrXB2">pic.twitter.com/TpksmsrXB2</a>

    NBA @NBA

    "You have kept the basketball legacy alive and well... We are so proud of you"<br><br>Tim Hardaway Sr.'s words to Tim Hardaway Jr. during his <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> enshrinement speech. <a href="https://t.co/A4yIW3sf57">pic.twitter.com/A4yIW3sf57</a>

    NBA @NBA

    🗣 SOUTHSIDE<br><br>Tim Hardaway shouts out his hometown of Southside Chicago as he enters the <a href="https://twitter.com/Hoophall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hoophall</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> <a href="https://t.co/xgUg4FCJH6">pic.twitter.com/xgUg4FCJH6</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> inductee, Tim Hardaway! <a href="https://t.co/6oLNFH1rda">pic.twitter.com/6oLNFH1rda</a>

    Ballislife.com @Ballislife

    Congrats Tim Hardaway 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Hoophall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hoophall</a> <a href="https://t.co/G0Cuvgjipo">https://t.co/G0Cuvgjipo</a>

    Basketball HOF @Hoophall

    Tim Hardaway is now officially an enshrined member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> <a href="https://t.co/VILmFQoKaR">pic.twitter.com/VILmFQoKaR</a>

    Ronald Tillery @CAGrizBeat

    Tim Hardaway: "This is bigger than Tim Hardaway. This is for the South Side of Chicago!"<br><br>Chi-Town! 👊🏾

    Hardaway was a member of the legendary "Run TMC" trio alongside Hall of Famers Chris Mullen and Mitch Richmond with the Golden State Warriors, and he gave a special shoutout to his former teammates.

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    "We was legendary, baby!"<br><br>Run TMC is now Run HOF <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> <a href="https://t.co/rnneHLFLcB">pic.twitter.com/rnneHLFLcB</a>

    Scott Rochelle 🏀 @ScottRochelle_

    At long last. The entire <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RunTMC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RunTMC</a> crew is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. <br><br>Congratulations, Tim Hardaway! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HOF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Hoophall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hoophall</a> <a href="https://t.co/OGQghFb7Sk">pic.twitter.com/OGQghFb7Sk</a>

    Huggins brought his usual stoic demeanor he displays on the sidelines at West Virginia during his speech. He thanked all his players and coaches, as well as his family.

    WVU Men's Basketball @WVUhoops

    “The oldest of seven children and the son of a basketball coach.” 💛💙<br><br>Forever enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame 🐐<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HailWV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HailWV</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> <a href="https://t.co/rqi6Svmjsh">pic.twitter.com/rqi6Svmjsh</a>

    Ethan Bock @ethanbock_

    Bob Huggins is currently thanking all of his players, coaches and teammates throughout his playing and coaching career <br><br>"You're all of my guys, I'm very proud and love all of you so much."

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    At the Hall of Fame, Bob Huggins is wearing a tie. It has happened.

    Whalen spent much of her WNBA career starring for the Minnesota Lynx, with whom she won four WNBA championships. The five-time All-Star displayed her unique sense of humor during her speech.

    WNBA @WNBA

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Lindsay_13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lindsay_13</a> cracks a little joke, while thanking <a href="https://twitter.com/dawnstaley?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dawnstaley</a> and Charles Barkley for being there for her enshrinement into the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HOF</a> 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/mY5rps0FDt">pic.twitter.com/mY5rps0FDt</a>

    Donna Ditota @DonnaDitota1

    Lindsay Whalen is hilarious. <br><br>And obviously excellent at basketball. <a href="https://t.co/3GDVMt0ynJ">pic.twitter.com/3GDVMt0ynJ</a>

    Marcus R. Fuller @Marcus_R_Fuller

    Loved how Lindsay Whalen ends her Hall of Fame speech telling her players who are watching back home, "we got practice next week, go <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gophers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gophers</a>."

    WNBA @WNBA

    A look back at <a href="https://twitter.com/Lindsay_13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lindsay_13</a>'s career 🧡<br><br>Congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2022HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2022HoopClass</a> inductee, Lindsay Whalen | <a href="https://twitter.com/Hoophall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hoophall</a> <a href="https://t.co/fl4Rfx2nfZ">pic.twitter.com/fl4Rfx2nfZ</a>

    Karl, the sixth-winningest coach in NBA history, shared a joke and some nice words with his former Seattle SuperSonics point guard Gary Payton. He also advocated for more recognition for assistant coaches around the NBA who are deserving of induction into the Hall of Fame.

    NBA @NBA

    "Well, I'm here"<br><br>Take it all in Coach! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> <br><br>Live Now on <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>: <a href="https://t.co/ethyvGOpYZ">https://t.co/ethyvGOpYZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/VvBamr9ps3">pic.twitter.com/VvBamr9ps3</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Coaching is in the Karl's genes 🧬<a href="https://twitter.com/CoachKarl22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CoachKarl22</a>'s son Coby is the coach of the <a href="https://twitter.com/blue_coats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@blue_coats</a>. <a href="https://t.co/QbmwFTH2Px">pic.twitter.com/QbmwFTH2Px</a>

    Cash gave a speech that was equal parts entertaining and powerful. She reminisced about her legendary playing career and told a touching a story about her former Detroit Shock head coach Bill Laimbeer. She revealed that the hard-nosed Laimbeer shed a tear after she suffered a torn ACL, showing a side of him that is rarely seen.

    The three-time WNBA champion and two-time NCAA champion stole the show with her energy and passion during the closing moments of her speech, which included a motivating message.

    Basketball HOF @Hoophall

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> <a href="https://t.co/PK73UzRybF">pic.twitter.com/PK73UzRybF</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    Swin Cash's son is snoozing during his mom's Hall of Fame speech 😴<a href="https://t.co/lYIy2Skytp">pic.twitter.com/lYIy2Skytp</a>

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    Outstanding <a href="https://twitter.com/SwinCash?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SwinCash</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hoophall?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hoophall</a>

    Mike Finger @mikefinger

    If you’re missing it tonight, you should watch Swin Cash’s HOF speech tomorrow. It’s incredible.

    Donna Ditota @DonnaDitota1

    Swin Cash just crushed it up here. <a href="https://t.co/OdCroJHgCm">pic.twitter.com/OdCroJHgCm</a>

    WNBA @WNBA

    A trip down memory lane, <a href="https://twitter.com/SwinCash?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SwinCash</a>'s career 🧡<br><br>Congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2022HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2022HoopClass</a> inductee, Swin Cash | <a href="https://twitter.com/Hoophall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hoophall</a> <a href="https://t.co/D2U7M2s2UB">pic.twitter.com/D2U7M2s2UB</a>

    Ginobili's speech was unique from his fellow inductees, as he appeared not to use the teleprompter much. He was loose as he told stories about his career both overseas and in the NBA.

    NBA @NBA

    "You sure you don't want to do this? I know you love the spotlight."<br><br>Gotta love the Manu and Timmy brotherhood <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> 😅 <a href="https://t.co/gOkan4ScP9">pic.twitter.com/gOkan4ScP9</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Manu's family built the foundation to his Hall of Fame Basketball career<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/manuginobili?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@manuginobili</a> <a href="https://t.co/BTtnBpFjxi">pic.twitter.com/BTtnBpFjxi</a>

    San Antonio Spurs @spurs

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/manuginobili?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@manuginobili</a> on his early beginnings in Bahía Blanca, Argentina and turning pro 🇦🇷 <a href="https://twitter.com/HEB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HEB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManuHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManuHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/kwipNppFuM">pic.twitter.com/kwipNppFuM</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    The Eurostep started with Manu 💯 <br><br>Thank you for all you gave to the game <a href="https://twitter.com/manuginobili?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@manuginobili</a> 🖤🤍 <a href="https://t.co/x4ec869fWT">pic.twitter.com/x4ec869fWT</a>

    The Argentina native looked back on the moment he was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, revealing it caught him by a complete surprise. He went on to win four NBA championships with the Spurs, with whom he spent his entire NBA career.

    Ginobili had nice words for his former teammates Tim Duncan and Tony Parker, as well as his former head coach Gregg Popovich, and he also took the time to mention some of the unheralded members of the San Antonio dynasty. Ginobili also thanked his international teammates. He then spoke directly to his family members in Spanish, which got him emotional.

    San Antonio Spurs @spurs

    "I didn't even know what San Antonio was." - <a href="https://twitter.com/manuginobili?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@manuginobili</a> on becoming a Spur 😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/HEB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HEB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManuHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManuHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/vA6yVBvHeH">pic.twitter.com/vA6yVBvHeH</a>

    NBA @NBA

    "One of the best players to ever play the game... One of the best teammates"<br><br>Manu on Tim Duncan <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/22HoopClass?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#22HoopClass</a> <a href="https://t.co/xcBh2JZMHZ">pic.twitter.com/xcBh2JZMHZ</a>

    NBA @NBA

    "TP... We never let our egos get in the way. We knew when it was your time, when it was my time, and when it was his (Tim Duncan) time...that was most of the time" - <a href="https://twitter.com/manuginobili?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@manuginobili</a> 😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/bevLuUBhlu">pic.twitter.com/bevLuUBhlu</a>

    San Antonio Spurs @spurs

    "You've been so important for me and my family." - <a href="https://twitter.com/manuginobili?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@manuginobili</a> on Coach Pop 🥺<a href="https://twitter.com/HEB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HEB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ManuHOF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ManuHOF</a> <a href="https://t.co/CrtP128jzG">pic.twitter.com/CrtP128jzG</a>

    But the overwhelming theme of Saturday's ceremony was gratitude. This year's class of inductees took their time to express their appreciation for their unique paths to the Hall of Fame. It wasn't always easy for them, but adversity is just a chapter of their stories they had to overcome to reach this point.

