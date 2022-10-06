Report: Texas QB Quinn Ewers to Return from Injury vs. Oklahoma in Red River Rivalry

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is expected to start in Saturday's game against Oklahoma after returning from his shoulder injury, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Ewers suffered a left clavicle sprain in the the first quarter of the Longhorns' 20-19 loss against No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10 and has missed the last three games.

Sophomore Hudson Card has been the team's starter over the last three weeks, totaling six touchdown passes with one interception while the squad went 2-1.

Ewers is now set to return, with Thamel reporting the quarterback has been "practicing without limitations this week."

A highly touted transfer from Ohio State, Ewers beat out Card for the starting job coming into the season. In his first career start against Louisiana-Monroe to open the 2022 season, Ewers completed 16 of 24 passes for 225 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to help lead Texas to a 52-10 win.

A native of Southlake, Texas, Ewers was the No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He had originally committed to the Longhorns as a member of the class of 2022, but he reclassified to the 2021 class and signed with Ohio State after the state of Texas prohibited high school athletes from earning money from their name, image and likeness. Ewers didn't attempt a pass in his lone season with the Buckeyes.

Ewers is now ready to show what he can do after returning to the field, trying to help the Longhorns get back on track after a 3-2 start.

Oklahoma has lost its last two after starting 3-0, including 0-2 in conference play, but the Red River Rivalry should be as intense as ever.