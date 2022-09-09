Rob Manfred Notified MLBPA That MLB Will Voluntarily Recognize Minor League Union

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A majority of minor league baseball players have voted to unionize and allow MLBPA to represent them at the bargaining table.

With that in place, Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged Friday that MLB will voluntarily recognize the new union.

The union had asked for voluntarily recognition in a letter sent to the league Tuesday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLBPA received signed union authorization cards from more than 50 percent of minor leaguers after sending them out Aug. 28, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

That paved the way for the aforementioned letter to the league that was sent by MLBPA deputy executive director Bruce Meyer.

After decades of low pay and poor working and living conditions, it appears things are finally moving in the right direction for minor leaguers.

Current and former minor leaguers will earn $185 million (average payment of $5,000 to $5,500) as part of MLB's settlement of a class-action lawsuit in July.