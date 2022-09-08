Report: NBA Coaches May Wear Leisure Attire Rather Than Suits for 2022-23 Season

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA coaches may continue to wear team-branded attire as opposed to suits for the 2022-23 season, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

That practice unofficially began during the NBA's 2019-20 restart in Disney World, but all coaches were allowed to wear leisure clothing for games starting with the 2021-22 season, per Stein.

It's a stark shift from previous policies. Of note, the NBA mandated in 2010 that coaches had to wear collared shirts with their suits.

But the Association has gone for a more casual look these days. Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was a clear fan of the change when speaking about it in Oct. 2021, per Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

"None of us can dress," Williams said. "Your dry cleaning bill is like gone and you can pack like one bag for a three, four-game trip. We're all uniformed. You're comfortable. We don't stand out in any way. I think it's a win if we can continue this."

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra also said he was a fan, per ESPN's Zach Lowe in Aug. 2020 when his Heat team was in the bubble en route to the NBA Finals.

Perhaps that's not the case for his boss, Heat president Pat Riley, who was known for his sharp suits and slicked-back hair when he was a head coach.

"Pat would be shocked," Spoelstra said. "There is so much less to think about. I feel more mobile. The thing I hate most about suits is wearing dress shoes."

Ultimately, it appears coaches on the whole welcome the move, which appears here to stay.