Browns, Raiders Lead NFL Salary Cap Space for All 32 Teams Ahead of Season Openers

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns' $37.9 million in cap space stands as the most in the NFL heading into the 2022 season.

That's twice as much as the figure for the next-closest team, the Las Vegas Raiders, who sport $16.1 million in cap space.

ESPN's Field Yates provided a list of every team's cap situation with the season starting Thursday.

The Atlanta Falcons bring up the rear with $1.5 million in cap space.

The Browns may have the most cap space now, but they have work to do to get under the 2023 mark. Per Over the Cap, Cleveland is currently $26.4 million over the cap, including a $55 million figure for quarterback Deshaun Watson alone. The Raiders are in good shape in 2023 with $32.7 million in cap space.

As far as this season goes, it isn't uncommon for NFL teams to pick up midseason free agents to fill holes in their roster as the season goes along.

This year's crop of free agents who went unsigned during the offseason consists of some interesting names, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive linemen Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh, cornerback Joe Haden and offensive tackle Eric Fisher.

Teams with cap space to burn in 2022 could certainly take a flyer on any of these players. Beckham notably signed a one-year deal up to $4.25 million with the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last November after he parted ways with the Cleveland Browns.

For now, all 32 NFL teams are prepping for their season openers. The Rams and Buffalo Bills are up first when they play Thursday evening in Los Angeles.