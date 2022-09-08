Former Raiders President Dan Ventrelle Becomes WWE's EVP of Talent for Triple H

David Becker/Getty Images

Former Las Vegas Raiders president Dan Ventrelle is making a move into the world of professional wrestling, accepting the position of WWE's executive vice president of talent.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ventrelle's new role will see him report to WWE head of creative and executive vice president of talent relations, Triple H.

Ventrelle joined the Raiders organization in 2003 and served in multiple roles, including executive vice president and general counsel, before getting elevated to the interim president last year.

The Raiders named Ventrelle the full-time team president following the 2021 season, but in May, it was announced that he was no longer with the organization.

Following his departure from the Raiders, Ventrelle released a statement in which he alleged that the Raiders fired him for bringing employee complaints to the attention of the NFL after Raiders owner Mark Davis ignored them:

"I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as general counsel and president. I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.

"[He] did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern. Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark's unacceptable response. Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns."

Ventrelle's arrival in WWE will mark the latest in a long line of recent personnel moves the sports entertainment giant has made recently.

Vince McMahon, who purchased WWE from his father in 1982 and subsequently served as chairman, CEO and head of creative, retired from those positions in July.

McMahon's retirement came amid a WWE board of directors investigation into allegations that he paid multiple former female WWE employees millions of dollars in exchange for their silence regarding alleged sexual encounters and affairs with McMahon.

In the wake of McMahon's retirement, his daughter Stephanie McMahon was elevated to co-CEO and chairwoman, while his son-in-law Triple H is now in charge of creative and talent.

WWE has not been shy about dipping into the sports world in its search for executives in recent years.

Most notably, the company hired former sports broadcasting agent Nick Khan as president and chief revenue officer in 2020. He was elevated to co-CEO following McMahon's retirement.

