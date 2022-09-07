Brewers' Christian Yelich Hits 499-Foot HR vs. Rockies; Longest HR in MLB Since 2019

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich didn't waste any time Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies.

The 2018 National League MVP hit a 499-foot home run from the leadoff spot against Rockies starter Chad Kuhl.

It was the longest homer in MLB since the Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara deposited the ball 505 feet from home plate in a 2019 game against the Chicago White Sox.

"That's kind of just one of those ones where everything kind of lines up for you and you catch it in a really good spot," Yelich told reporters after the game. "Oddly enough, my first homer here in nine or 10 times playing. So I guess if you're going to wait that long make it count."

Unfortunately for the Brewers, the Rockies had the last laugh. Milwaukee blew a 6-1 lead in the eighth inning, and a three-run homer by Randal Grichuk was the difference in a 10-7 victory for Colorado in 10 innings.

The loss was a costly one for the Brewers, who are now three games off the pace for the final wild-card spot in the National League.