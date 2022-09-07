Brewers' Christian Yelich Hits 499-Foot HR vs. Rockies; Longest HR in MLB Since 2019

Brewers' Christian Yelich Hits 499-Foot HR vs. Rockies; Longest HR in MLB Since 2019September 7, 2022
Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich didn't waste any time Tuesday night against the Colorado Rockies.
The 2018 National League MVP hit a 499-foot home run from the leadoff spot against Rockies starter Chad Kuhl.
Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers
499 FEET!<br><br>Yeli launches one to the stratosphere.<a href="https://twitter.com/ChristianYelich?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChristianYelich</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsMyCrew?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThisIsMyCrew</a> <a href="https://t.co/awBqH0qWg6">pic.twitter.com/awBqH0qWg6</a>
It was the longest homer in MLB since the Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara deposited the ball 505 feet from home plate in a 2019 game against the Chicago White Sox.
"That's kind of just one of those ones where everything kind of lines up for you and you catch it in a really good spot," Yelich told reporters after the game. "Oddly enough, my first homer here in nine or 10 times playing. So I guess if you're going to wait that long make it count."
Unfortunately for the Brewers, the Rockies had the last laugh. Milwaukee blew a 6-1 lead in the eighth inning, and a three-run homer by Randal Grichuk was the difference in a 10-7 victory for Colorado in 10 innings.
The loss was a costly one for the Brewers, who are now three games off the pace for the final wild-card spot in the National League.