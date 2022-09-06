NFL Execs Pick Josh Allen as 2022 NFL MVP over Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Josh Allen MVP hype train appears full steam ahead.

NFL executives picked Allen as their favorite to capture the 2022 honor in a poll conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"He's got everything around him that he needs—Buffalo might have the best roster in the league—and he's set up for another massive season," an AFC executive told Fowler. "There's been enough growth as a passer where you're encouraged."

Allen is also the odds-on betting favorite for MVP, coming in at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tom Brady (+850), Patrick Mahomes (+900) and Justin Herbert (+900) are the only other players listed at better than 10-1 odds.

Aaron Rodgers, the reigning back-to-back-MVP, is in fifth place among the oddsmakers at +1000.

Allen threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns against 15 interceptions last season while adding 763 yards and six scores on the ground. He regressed a bit as a passer from his remarkable 2020 campaign, seeing his yards per attempt dip by more than a yard (7.9 to 6.8) while his interception rate increased to 2.3 percent.

It's likely Allen will have to be better as a passer in 2022 than he was last season to contend for the MVP.

That said, Buffalo has the talent for Allen to take another mini leap. Gabe Davis looks primed for a breakout season after his remarkable postseason, Stefon Diggs has reached perennial Pro Bowl status, and the team used a second-round pick on running back James Cook.

Couple that with an already-elite defense that added Von Miller, and the recipe for a 13- or 14-win season coupled with an Allen MVP is right there for the taking.