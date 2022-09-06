NBA Rumors: 'No Firm Indication' If Andre Iguodala Will Return to Warriors or Retire

Elsa/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala reportedly still hasn't made up his mind.

According to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic, "there's still no firm indication" from the veteran regarding whether he will return to the Golden State Warriors in 2022-23 or retire.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

