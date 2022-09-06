LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum's NBA 2K23 Ratings Revealed

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Three days from the release of NBA 2K23, player ratings for many of the sport's top stars have been unveiled by 2K Sports.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among a group of four players tied for the second-best rating at 96 overall.

Per 2KRatings.com, reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry and two-time reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic are the other players with a confirmed overall rating of 96.

The top player, with a 97 overall rating, is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Coming off of a star-making season in which he led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum is a 93 overall. Antetokounmpo, the quartet at 96 overall, Luka Doncic (95) and Kawhi Leonard (94) are the only players ranked ahead of the 24-year-old.

This marks a three-point jump for Tatum from where his overall rating was in NBA 2K22 by the end of the season. He averaged 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game with a 39.3 three-point percentage in 24 starts in the postseason.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant will also start the season with a 93 overall rating. Zion Williamson, who was selected one pick ahead of Morant in the 2019 NBA draft, received a rating of 87, despite not playing in 2021-22 recovering from foot surgery.

Basketball fans will have the opportunity to take control of their favorite teams and players when NBA 2K23 drops on Sept. 9. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is the cover athlete in the standard edition.

WNBA legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird are on the cover of the WNBA Edition. Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan is on the cover of his own special edition of the game, as well as the Championship Edition.