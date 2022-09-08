Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo 'All Good' After Suffering Ankle Injury at EuroBasket

Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is representing Greece in the EuroBasket championship, left his team's 90-69 win against Estonia on Wednesday after appearing to suffer an ankle injury midway through the third quarter.

He did not return, but head coach Dimitrios Itoudis said after the game "it's all good" and that Antetokounmpo received ice and treatment postgame, per the Associated Press.

The AP also reported that Antetokounmpo had a clear limp postgame but celebrated with his teammates on the court postgame and shook hands with players and coaches on Estonia.

Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 and Eric Nehm of The Athletic provided more details soon after the ailment occurred:

After departing the game, Antetokounmpo also iced up his right knee, which has given him some trouble of late.

Antetokounmpo started the game on fire to lead Greece to a 51-36 halftime edge en route to a blowout:

He ended the game with 25 points in 19 minutes.

The 27-year-old was held out of Greece's EuroBasket game against Great Britain on Monday because of discomfort in his knee, but Itoudis said it was "nothing major." He has also experienced knee and back soreness, but an MRI in August came back clean.

He returned for a Tuesday matchup with Ukraine.

Despite being known for his physical prowess, Antetokounmpo has missed 10 or more regular-season games in four consecutive seasons. He missed 15 games in 2021-22.

The six-time All-Star is arguably the most dominant player in the NBA. He averaged a career-high 29.9 points on 55.3 percent shooting from the field last season while adding 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Antetokounmpo has put together a Hall of Fame-caliber career. He's a two-time NBA MVP and the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, and he led the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021. At 27, he's barely entered his prime.

Thankfully, it appears Antetokounmpo's ankle injury isn't serious, and his knee didn't prevent him from dominating Wednesday.

His next opportunity to play will occur Sunday in the round of 16 after Greece went 5-0 in group play.