WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 5

Raw opened with Edge coming out to a huge pop and plenty of pyro. He spoke about what it felt like when Dominik Mysterio turned on him at Clash at the Castle.

The Rated-R Superstar said he convinced himself he didn't need to worry about Dom because he thought of him like a nephew, but now he just wants to beat him up.

Rey Mysterio came down and begged Edge to forgive his son on his behalf, but Edge said if Dom is old enough to compete, he is old enough to answer for what he did. This brought out Rhea Ripley to taunt them before bringing Dominik out to stand by her side.

Rey asked his son not to confront Edge but his son wouldn't even look him in the eye. He walked away from his son heartbroken as Ripley flashed a devious smile. Finn Balor and Damian Priest attacked Edge from behind, but he saw it coming.

Dom came in and took out Edge's knee and then he blocked Rey from helping Edge. The Nightmare took Rey out and threw him into the steel steps. Judgment Day used a chair on Edge's leg to leave him down and out.

While most of this should have played out on Saturday instead of Monday, it's still good that WWE finally pulled the trigger on this. Now, we can build toward Rey vs. Dom at some point. This segment was better than expected and a good sign that Dom might actually fight in with Judgment Day if booked properly.

Grade: B

