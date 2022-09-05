Tyson Fury Calls out Anthony Joshua, Offers Him WBC Heavyweight Title Fight

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tyson Fury is taking another stab at trying to get Anthony Joshua to agree to a long-discussed heavyweight championship fight.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Gypsy King challenged Joshua to a bout that would take place "in the next few months" for the WBC and lineal heavyweight titles:

ESPN's Mark Kriegel reported in March 2021 that Fury and Joshua signed a contract for two head-to-head fights and to unify the heavyweight championship. The agreement called for a 50-50 purse split in the first bout and a 60-40 split in the winner's favor for the second bout.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, told Kriegel, they were hoping to "get a site deal confirmed in the next month."

The two parties eventually agreed to square off on Aug. 14, 2021, at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia. One day after the location was announced, an arbitrator ruled Fury had to fight Deontay Wilder in a rematch before Sept. 15, 2021.

Fury and Wilder had their second bout on Feb. 22, 2020, after the first matchup ended in a split draw. Fury won via seventh-round TKO to retain the WBC and win the vacant Ring heavyweight title. The Bronze Bomber triggered an automatic rematch clause in the contract for a third fight.

The trilogy fight was delayed multiple times, including requests from Wilder to push the date back. Fury told The Athletic's Mike Coppinger in October 2020 he "moved on" from the third bout after Wilder's camp kept trying to change the dates.

"Then they asked me if I would agree to push it to December. I agreed to Dec. 19,” Fury said. “Then they tried to change the date again into next year. I’ve been training. I’m ready. When they tried moving off Dec. 19 and pushing to next year, enough was enough. I’ve moved on."

Fury and Wilder finally got in the ring on Oct. 9, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Gypsy King won via 11th-round knockout to retain the WBC and Ring championships.

Fury returned to the ring earlier this year, defeating Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London on April 23. The 34-year-old announced his retirement from the sport on Aug. 12. He vacated the Ring championship one day later.

Joshua is coming off back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, including a split-decision defeat on Aug. 20. Fury seemed to end his brief retirement after the bout by cutting a promo on both men on social media.

After his victory, the Cat called out Fury in a post-match promo in the ring.

"I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet," said Usyk. "I'm sure. I'm convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him. And if I'm not fighting Tyson Fury, I'm not fighting at all."

Even though Usyk's resume makes him more deserving of a fight at this point, the big-money bout for Fury is against Joshua. Both fighters were guaranteed $75 million when their first fight was set in Saudi Arabia.

Fury said in his video that he will announce his next fight in the coming days. The ball appears to be in Joshua's court if he wants to bring many years worth of rumors about the super showdown to an end.