UFC's Nate Diaz to Apply for Promoter's License to Create Real Fight, Inc.

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC star Nate Diaz is set to headline UFC 279 on Saturday against Khamzat Chimaev in what will be the final fight on his contract. It appears that Diaz already has plans for his post-UFC career.

Diaz announced Sunday that he will be applying for his promoter's license in the coming weeks to form Real Fight, Inc., which is described as "a new promotion that will focus on promoting combat sports shows, specifically boxing, MMA and BJJ."

While he is expanding to the business side of fighting, Diaz won't be hanging up his gloves anytime soon. Sunday's statement added that this new venture as a promoter "has no bearing on his status as a fighter, where he will continue to be very active."

The 37-year-old is one of the most popular fighters in UFC history despite never winning a championship in his career. Saturday's main event will be the fourth time in Diaz's last six appearances that he headlines a pay-per-view in a non-title fight.

Despite Diaz's popularity, facing Chimaev in his final UFC fight is viewed as a kick in the pants on his way out of the company. The 28-year-old Chimaev is undefeated at 11-0 and is considered to be one of the top young prospects in all of MMA. His wrestling-based fighting style is a matchup nightmare for Diaz, who is known more for his boxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Diaz is a +750 (bet $100 to win $750) underdog against Chimaev, who is a -1150 favorite (bet $1,150 to win $100). However, Diaz believes this gives him a mental advantage and creates more pressure on the youngster.

"It's a fight as far as I'm concerned," Diaz said in the official Countdown to UFC 279 video. "Him being a favorite and everybody thinking he's gonna win by—on what ground? You better take me clean out the way the odds are, right? Pressure's on, dog."